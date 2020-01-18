THE DEATH of a 53-year-old man whose body was discovered by a friend at his home at Poplars Close in Abergavenny was drugs-related, an inquest has heard.

James Carl Brown, known as Carl to his friends and family, died suddenly on Tuesday January 23 2018 due to a toxic intake of drugs.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Brown had cocaethylene in his blood. This can have serious effects on the heart and only arises when alcohol and cocaine are taken together.

No evidence of serious trauma or injury was found, though there was evidence of heroin in his system.

On the evening of Mr Brown’s death, his friend Brian Farr said he had left Mr Brown’s address at around 7pm, when Mr Brown had appeared well.

On returning at around 7.30pm, Mr Farr said he found Mr Brown slumped unconscious in his wheelchair in his lounge, with a needle on the floor beside him.

Mr Farr performed CPR on Mr Brown before the emergency services arrived.

Mr Brown, who had four children aged 24-28, was pronounced dead at 8.15pm.

Ms Saunders concluded that Mr Brown's death was drugs-related.