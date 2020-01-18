BEAUTIFUL Snowy is 15 years old and in search of a loving home.

Gwent Cats Protection calls her one of its lovely Golden Oldies, and she has had full blood profiles and all are OK. She is well and healthy.

She is a confident, very friendly and affectionate older girl looking for a home for her retirement years after her owner died.

If you are interested in adopting Snowy and giving her the love she needs, please contact Gwent Cats Protection on 0345 371 2747, or email info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Also, visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch