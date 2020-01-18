South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that they attended a fire in Chepstow earlier today.

The fire happened at a St David's Hospice, a two-storey building on Bulwark Road, and no serious injuries were reported.

The ground floor fire has left much of the building badly damaged.

Picture: Jo Barnes

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that they were called to the scene at 11am and arrived 11.11am.

The fire had been extinguished completely by 12.25pm.

Crews from Chepstow and Avon attended the scene, where three hose reels and two safety jets were used to extinguish the fire.

Shops nearby have been advised to close due to the smell and amount of smoke in the area.

