A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court during the last week.

GARY JOHN ROBERTSON, aged 44, of Cornwallis Way, Rockfield, Monmouth, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted harassment.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER OWEN WAINFUR, aged 34, of Albert Street, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to breaching supervision requirements following his release from prison.

CLEA CREED, aged 24, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth, was fined £80 after she admitted using a television without a licence.

She must also pay a £30 surcharge.

JORDAN VAN VLITE, aged 18, of Bishpool Rise, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 60 days after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

ALWYN HENRY C STEPHENS, aged 80, of Picton Walk, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

The court heard he was disqualified due to repeat offending.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

GAVIN MARK BOURNE, aged 26, of Hoskins Street, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

His guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

Bourne was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

GARETH GWYN DOEL, aged 34, of West Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was fined £450 after he pleaded guilty to fraud and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He must also pay £79.05 compensation, £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

JOSEPH SALEEM DOWSELL, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order.

He must also pay £100 costs.

ANDREW JAMES WATERS, aged 31, of Warwick Close, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to violent entry, criminal damage, assault by beating and failing to surrender.

He must also pay £1,254 compensation and a £122 surcharge.