CAERLEON has a rich history dating back to the Roman times.
Here we take a look at how the town has changed over the years and how it embraces its Roman past, with images from the early 1900s all the way through to the 1990s.
A picture of the Roman amphitheatre in Caerleon taken in 1992
Newport historian Fred Martin became a toga master and baker during the Caerleon Chariot Day in 1988
Caerleon in 1986
A group marching through Caerleon during Roman Day in 1988
Caerleon High Street in 1992
St Cadoc's Hospital
An undated picture, thought to be from the early 1900s, of Station Approach in Caerleon
An undated picture looking from Christchurch into Caerleon
The Art House in Caerleon in 1975