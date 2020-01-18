A PRIMARY school in Newport has begun a new initiative to get children out and about with their learning.

The launch of the Commando Joe’s scheme at Malpas Park Primary, involved pupils being sent on outdoor missions to engage them in a different style of learning.

The Commando Joe's programme was created in 2009 by a former armed forces veteran to support pupils, parents, teachers and schools in providing young people with essential life and character skills.

All year groups were given specific tasks, suitable for their key stage, but all had one main goal - to find the bear paws that were dotted around the local area.

Years 5 and 6 had to create a route from six figure grid references that would lead them to the puzzle pieces, before returning to the school to get access to all the Commando Joe’s equipment.

Pupils Cameron, Kyra, Ethan, Corey E and Drew in their explorer group

The children will complete further missions using this equipment, possibly with their parents or carers, in future weeks.

The students had no idea this was happening on launch day - they were only told to arrive dressed up in dark clothing suitable for going on a walk.

Young explorers mapping their route

Headteacher Kate Guest explained that in the run up to the launch date, equipment that an explorer would use, such as binoculars and a backpack, was placed in random places around the school as a teaser for the students, who then had to try and guess why they were there.

The school hopes Commando Joe's will help develop children’s communication, resilience and problem-solving skills in-line with the new Curriculum for Wales.