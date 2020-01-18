POLICE are appealing for help to find a man who is wanted in connection with breaching a restraining order.

Anthony Garcia, aged 30, has links to the Caerphilly area, and Glasgow, and is from Barry.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can send South Wales Police a private message, email them on PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.pnn.police.uk or call them on 101 quoting reference 1900095601.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.