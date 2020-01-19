A PLAQUE commemorating a long-serving St John Cymru Wales volunteer has been unveiled in Tredegar.

The memorial was installed to honour Ewart Harse, who died aged 90 in 2018, and who is thought to be the longest ever serving volunteer for St John Cymru.

The former RAF man completed an incredible 79 years’ voluntary service with St John Cymru Wales, the leading first aid charity in Wales.

After serving a three-year term in the RAF as a young man, Mr Harse left to start a new life with his wife Blanche, and would go on to volunteer thousands of hours to help his community.

As a part of his various volunteering roles within St John Cymru Wales, Mr Harse provided first aid support at some of the most notable events of the 20th Century, including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill.

Rhys Hamblin, acting member in charge of St John Cymru Tredegar, paid tribute to Mr Harse.

READ MORE:

“Ewart was a pillar of the community and gave his life to St John Cymru,” he said.

“We hope the plaque serves as a fitting tribute to a wonderful man who is celebrated for his long service, kindness, compassion and humour, which he shared not just with his family and those closest to him, but the whole community.”

After leaving the air force, Mr Harse also devoted his time to the Royal British Legion in Tredegar, including a spell as its president.

The plaque was unveiled by volunteers and close friends and family of Mr Harse, including daughter Rose Lewis and son David Harse.

“We are so unbelievably proud to be called his children,” said Ms Lewis.

“Dad was always helping people and was the first person people would go to if there was something wrong.

“He always used to say: ‘It’s not the ones you save that you remember, it’s the ones you lose.’ We have always remembered that.

“It was really touching to see the plaque and we want to thank everyone at St John Cymru Tredegar for their support.”