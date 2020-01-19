OUR Dog of the Week is Boomer.

Boomer is a stunning young husky/German Shepherd Dog mix. At just over a year of age, he is one of an increasing number of northern breeds who are ending up in rescue and rehoming centres all over the UK.

It has been suggested by many experts that one of the reasons for their recent surge in popularity could be Game of Thrones, and people buying a 'cute puppy' without understanding how demanding these dogs can be once they have reached maturity.

If you've never owned a northern breed, Boomer is probably not the dog for you, but if you are a Game of Thrones fan and think you want a taste of what it's like to own a husky try this at home....

Take a feather duvet, cut a big hole in it. Shake. Hoover up the feathers. Shake again. Change out of your black jumper because you look like a sheep. Hoover, stand on a chair, and shake the duvet again. Hoover. Do this every day, and about twice a year use two duvets instead of one.

Meanwhile, get someone to dig up your spring greens and excavate that tiny gap in your fence until it's wide enough to drive a taxi though.

Get someone to raise your six feet high fence to eight feet. Put a harness on a shopping trolley with a wonky wheel and take it for a brisk walk. Don't be disappointed if the trolley has it's own destination in mind and it isn't the same as your destination. Go with the flow.

Then when you get home, go straight back out for another walk. In the summer you'll need to do this at 5am and after 10pm or your 'shopping trolley' will get heat stroke.

If you have already known and loved a northern breed, if you understand their needs, if you have an escape-proof garden, if you have more time than most, a reliable vacuum cleaner, and neighbours who don't mind hearing a dog serenading the moon, come and meet Boomer.

Contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902 for more information.