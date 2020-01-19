TWO best friends from Caerphilly are set to appear in the new series of a Channel 4 weight loss show tomorrow evening.

Sian and Keighlee Williams (not related) are appearing on How To Lose Weight Well, where Dr Xand van Tulleken and Dr Helen Lawal, ask members of the public to road test the most hyped-up and written about diets on the market today.

The pair are trying to slim down before their girls’ holiday, and tackle supposed ‘Life Changer’ diets. which have been personally designed by the doctors to fit into their lifestyles, over a period of four months

For student midwife Sian, Dr van Tulleken has designed the ‘Midwife’s Diet’ that focuses on low GI foods which release energy slowly over a long shift.

Sian Williams. Picture: Channel 4

For rugby-playing sports coach, Keighlee, Dr Lawal has designed the ‘Athlete’s Diet’ which involves an intensive exercise regime as well as upping her intake of protein and whole grains. But will the women be able to banish the booze?

Keighlee Williams. Picture: Channel 4

Sian said: “I applied on behalf of Keighlee too, we’ve been friends for years.

“We both have a long and complicated history of losing weight. When we both went to Spain last year, it was the biggest we’ve been, and both felt uncomfortable”.

MORE NEWS:

So, both women took the plunge and applied for the new series of How to Lose Weight Well, as Sian was a big fan beforehand anyway.

Sian and Keighlee with Dr Helen Lawal and Dr Xand van Tulleken. Picture: Channel 4

Sian feels as though the diet that she was put on has changed the way she thinks about food for life, and now makes better food choices.

Keighlee said the diet has become a lifestyle choice for her, and as a sports coach, was a way for her to get fitter.

“It’s changed the way I think about food”, she added.

The girls total weight loss will be revealed during the programme.

How to Lose Weight Well will air on Channel 4 on Monday January 20 at 8pm.