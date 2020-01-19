A LARGE cannabis factory was discovered in Newport yesterday by Gwent Police, after officers executed a search warrant.

Scores of plants were discovered and seized, along with a large quantity of harvested leaves as shown in these photographs, tweeted by @gpnptcentral

Knock knock! Large Cannabis factory found after warrant executed in #Newport Central this morning. One in custody and drugs seized @GPCIDanTaylor @GPCI_RobJenkins @GPInspLewis pic.twitter.com/X52wu7ROoh — Newport Central Officers (@gpnptcentral) January 18, 2020

One person is currently in custody.