UPDATE - 12.50pm: Trawsmawr Lane has now been fully re-opened.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A ROAD on the outskirts of Newport has been following a crash.

The incident has occurred on Trawsmawr Lane, between Bettws and Llantarnam.

Police officers closed the road at around 11.30am and alternative routes are advised.

In a statement released on social media, Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Trawsmawr lane, Newport.

"The lane is closed at this time.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. Thank you."