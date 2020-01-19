UPDATE: 15.25PM - The road remains closed.

A ROAD between Chepstow and Monmouth has been blocked by a collision.

The A466 is blocked at Llandogo following a collision which happened at around 1.26pm.

The incident is reported to have happened on the northbound side of the road.

Traffic is building around the crash site.

The number 69 bus service between Chepstow and Monmouth is also affected.