UPDATE: 15.25PM - The road remains closed.
A ROAD between Chepstow and Monmouth has been blocked by a collision.
The A466 is blocked at Llandogo following a collision which happened at around 1.26pm.
The incident is reported to have happened on the northbound side of the road.
Traffic is building around the crash site.
The number 69 bus service between Chepstow and Monmouth is also affected.
#Cwmbran - Due to an RTA at Llandogo, our service 69 from Chepstow to Monmouth at 12:30 has been turned around by emergency services and will therefore be unable to operate the return journey from Monmouth at 13:15. Service will resume at 13:40 from Tintern to Chepstow.— Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) January 19, 2020