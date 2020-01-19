NEWPORT city centre was the scene of some pre-match posturing this weekend as visiting fans from Swindon packed Upper Dock Street and made their voices heard.

Chanting, shouting and the lobbing of the odd toilet roll were all captured on film by local businesswoman Annette Farmer.

Most of the action took place outside the Windsor Castle pub, just down the road from the Friars Walk shopping centre.

Ms Farmer said: “Swindon fans were buying the toilet rolls lots of them to throw.”

She said there were lots of police present and it was a ‘little bit edgy’ and ‘bizarre’ to see toilet rolls flying everywhere.

The street was strewn with litter following the display.

Most of the chanting can be identified as songs which are sung up and down the country with similar lyrics and [insert team name here] structure.

While the noise and bathroom-related projectiles may have been unnerving to some residents, it was all over as quickly as it began and the Swindon Town fans were soon trooping off to Rodney Parade to see their side slump to a 2-0 defeat.

Goals from Josh Sheehan and Jamille Matt sealed the win for County against their top-of-the-table opponents.