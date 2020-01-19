DO you recognise this valleys high street?

Last week's Now and Then was of Church Road in Newport (below, circa 1900). Here's what our readers had to say.

Today's picture is of Church Rd with Christchurch Rd in the distance. The old photo dates from the very late 1800s or early 1900s. There is not even a horse drawn vehicle in sight - although there is evidence that at least two had passed that way.

Notice that all the shops on the sunny side of the road have their awnings out, when it rained, water would collect on the canvas & small boys would poke the bulging cloth sending a cascade of water onto any unsuspecting passer-by.

Behind the cameraman's right shoulder is St Matthew's Church which would have been fairly new, having been build in 1892, but now demolished with housing on the site. Opposite was the Barnard Town School. Christchurch Rd leads to Christchurch Cemetery, also recently opened in 1881

Dave Woolven, Newport

The Now and Then is of Church Road where there is a butchers called Palfreys which made lovely faggots. Also, a pet shop nearby and Deans Social Club, which you go through to Caerleon Road.

Mrs M.Reardon,

Newport