A PLAN for a Valleys crowdfunding programme aimed at helping improve civic and community spaces, is being backed by Caerphilly council.

The county borough council’s cabinet has agreed to fund the project with around £30,000 from its reserves.

The exact funding amount is currently uncertain as it will depend on the number of local authorities that sign up.

Caerphilly joins Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, and Bridgend councils in pledging in principle, its initial support.

The project, which has been proposed by the Heads of the Valleys group of councils, aims to create a funding platform that will generate project ‘creators’ and project ‘backers’ and match the two together.

Caerphilly's cabinet member for regeneration, transportation and sustainability Cllr Sean Morgan said: “The proposal is about empowering communities.

“It will be funded by the Welsh Government and participating authorities.

“It’s a relatively small amount of money to see if this innovative project will work.”

A report on the project says: “Local communities will be encouraged to come forward with their ideas on how they can improve their local areas.

“These project creators could be individuals within the community, local businesses or community groups.

“Supported by a core funding allocation from the Welsh Government’s Valleys Task Force and enhanced by equal financial contributions from local authorities across the Valleys area the target of the initiative is to lever in additional funds through a ‘coalition of willing funders.”

The target is to establish funding of between £500,000 and £600,000 a year, depending on the number of participating authorities.

The Welsh Government has allocated £500,000 of this, but it would be up to the remaining authorities to find a further £100,000.

In addition, to fund the project for three years, the Welsh Government has committed to covering £70,000 of the first-year activation costs.

The second- and third-year costs of £80,000 a year would be shared between participating local authorities.