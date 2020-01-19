A NEWPORT fitness centre will be hosting a danceathon later this month to raise money for those suffering with mental health issues.

DW Fitness First Newport will be holding the five-hour dance class, including Zumba, to fundraise for MIND charity.

The event takes place this Wednesday, January 22, 5pm-10pm, at the centre, which is on 28 East Retail Park, Docks Way, Newport. Members and non-members are welcome to attend.

Fitness manager Cristino Lisboa said staff at the fitness centre decided to raise money for the charity after a staff member opened up about their family’s challenges with mental health.

“It’s a charity that means a lot to us and we want to keep flying the flag and remind people that it is important to talk about these issues,” Mr Lisboa said.

Last year the group held a similar event, and raised £2,000 for Cancer Research Wales.

“Some members will be going for the whole five hours, which will be a great effort for what is a real epidemic at the moment,” said Mr Lisboa.

“If we can do our part then that will be a nice feeling.”

The staff member who shared their own personal experiences with mental health issues - and said they would rather be kept anonymous - added: “It’s a privilege to be able to help Cristino out with this great cause.

“I raised the issue at DW Fitness because it is something that matters to my family and is an issue that seems pretty widespread at the moment.

“It just felt right for us to dedicate the danceathon to MIND this year.”