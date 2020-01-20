PEOPLE living in Caerphilly county borough will be able to give their views from next week on proposals to reshape county borough council electoral wards and the number of councillors who represent them.

Proposals include reducing the number of councillors by four - to 69 - and reducing the number of electoral wards by three, to 33.

A 12-week consultation will start next week on the proposals, made by the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales, which recommends an average of 1,886 electors per councillor.

Twenty-six of the proposed 33 wards would be represented by more than one councillor. Fourteen wards would have two councillors, 11 wards would have three councillors, and one ward would have four

Fifteen wards would remain unchanged.

What are the proposed boundary changes?

Sixteen of Caerphilly county borough's wards would remain geographically the same under the proposals. They are Abercarn, Crumlin, Maesycwmmer, Nelson, New Tredegar, Penmaen, Pontllanfraith, Risca West, Argoed, Darran Valley, Morgan Jones, Newbridge, Penyrheol, Risca East, Aber Valley and St. Martins.

There would be changes in the other 14 wards.

The commission has proposed combining the Crosskeys and Ynysddu wards.

A new ward is also proposed by combining the Abertysswg, Moriah, Pontlottyn and St. David’s wards of the community of Rhymney. It would be known as Moriah and Pontlottyn.

The Twyn Carno ward would keep its name and would be combined with a small area in the north of the Moriah and Pontlottyn wards.

The wards of Aberbargoed and Pengam would be combined.

Changes have been proposed to the Cefn Fforest and Blackwood wards.

Cefn Fforest could gain Cefn Fforest East ward from Blackwood under the proposals, while Blackwood would be made up of Blackwood Central, Blackwood North and Blackwood South wards of the town of Blackwood.

Hengoed ward, which is made up of Hengoed and Cefn Hengoed, would largely remain the same, though parts of Cefn Hengoed would be redistributed to other wards.

One of those wards is St Cattwg, which is made up of Cascade, Greenhill and Tir-y-berth. A small area of Cefn Hengoed will be added to Tir-y-berth.

Llanbradach could be renamed Llanbradach and Pwll-y-pant. It is also proposed that the ward gains a small southern area from Ystrad Mynach.

Ystrad Mynach would remain largely the same, gaining only a small area from Cefn Hengoed.

The commission proposes to split the Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen ward.

A new Machen and Rudry ward could be created under the proposals. It would be made up of the Machen ward of the community of Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen, and the community of Rudry.

Bedwas and Trethomas ward would be made up of the remainder of the Bedwas and Trethomas wards.

Van would form its own ward.

How many councillors would each ward have?

Four - Penyrheol.

Three - Aberbargoed and Pengam, Bargoed and Gilfach, Bedwas and Trethomas, Blackwood, Crosskeys and Ynysddu, Morgan Jones, Newbridge, Pontllanfraith, Risca East, St Cattwg, St. Martins.

Two - Aber Valley, Abercarn, Cefn Fforest, Crumlin, Hengoed, Llanbradach and Pwll-y-pant, Machen and Rudry, Moriah and Pontlottyn, Nelson, New Tredegar, Penmaen, Risca West, Van, Ystrad Mynach.

One - Argoed, Darran Valley, Maesycwmmer, Twyn Carno.

Why is this taking place?

All 22 councils in Wales will have their electoral arrangements reviewed by the commission.

The Caerphilly review was due to take place in 2014 but was delayed because of uncertainties in local government at the time.

The draft proposals aim to improve electoral parity across the county borough.

The proposals take into account any potential changes to the electorate, including proposals to lower the voting age to 16.

How will this affect me?

If you live in one of the 15 wards where there are no proposed changes, then you will see no difference.

However, if you live in any of the other wards then the proposals, if approved, could affect who your ward representatives are, and which ward you would vote in for county borough council elections.

These proposals are still subject to change.

How can I have my say?

The consultation period runs from January 23 for 12 weeks.

To have your say on the proposed changes visit https://ldbc.gov.wales/reviews/01-20/caerphilly-draft-proposals