MOTORISTS travelling past Newport on Wednesday and Thursday nights this week have been urged to plan ahead due to a series of planned closures to the M4.

Sections of the motorway will close overnight on January 22 and 23 while roadworks are carried out.

On January 22, the M4 will close westbound from junction 24 at the Coldra to junction 26 at Malpas, from 8pm until 5.30am the following morning.

And on January 23 the motorway will be closed eastbound from junction 26 at Malpas to junction 25 at Caerleon, from 8pm until 6am the next morning. Junction 26 at Malpas will also be shut for roadworks during this time.

Drivers are advised to give themselves extra travelling time to compensate for any congestion or diversions in place.

For more information, visit traffic.wales/road-traffic-alerts