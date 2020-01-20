THE fantastic work done by schools, and the staff who teach and nurture their pupils, was celebrated at the annual South Wales Argus Education and Schools Awards.

More than 300 people from the education sector gathered at the Celtic Manor Resort to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months.

Fochriw Primary School was the big winner, having bounced back from receiving an enforced red categorisation as recently as 2015, the improvement recognised as it picked up both the Primary School of the Year and the overall School of the Year awards.

Thirteen awards were handed out, including Primary and Secondary Schools of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, and Headteacher of the Year.

READ MORE:

Guest speaker Luke Rees, 23, talked about growing up in Blaenau Gwent, battling severe depression and anxiety, and leaving school with four GCSEs.

He spoke of the impact one of his teachers had on him. He said this teacher took the time to get to know him and that gave him belief in himself to turn his life around.

"This teacher believed in me. He lit that spark inside of me that even I didn't know was there,” he said.

Guest speaker Luke Rees at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020. Picture: Behind The Lens Media

Mr Rees was inspired to challenge himself to go to university, where he graduated with a First Class degree.

He now works as a motivational speaker, speaking at events across the UK and in Europe, and has set up Luke Rees Inspires, where he uses his experiences to help schoolchildren unlock their potential.

In a message to the staff gathered at the awards, he said: “To the world you may be a teacher, but to your students you are a hero.”

The compere for the evening was former regional newspaper editor Rob Stokes.

As well as celebrating the work of the teachers, the evening also saw a fundraising raffle for PODS Children’s Charity - a nationwide charity which organises entertainment for children in hospices and hospitals across the UK.

Fochriw Primary School won the School of the Year award at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020. Picture: Behind The Lens Media

For Fochriw Primary School, in the north of Caerphilly county borough, the double award win was the culmination of an incredible journey, having been given an enforced red categorisation in 2015.

The school managed to secure a green categorisation by 2017, and in the last year recorded a high of 95.1 per cent attendance, and its Heddlu Bach (Mini Police) scheme was put forward for a Wales-wide award.

As well as winning the Primary School of the Year and the School of the Year awards, the school also had teacher Rebecca Johns nominated for the Primary School Teacher of the Year award.

Linda Harrhy at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020. Picture: Behind The Lens Media

Linda Harrhy was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work inspiring students to learn languages at Caerleon Comprehensive School over the past 31 years.

Even though she has been teaching languages at the school since 1990, Mrs Harrhy continues to challenge herself, and has recently starting teaching German.

Terri Booth from Bassaleg School, won the Above and Beyond Award for her work for the last 20 years providing children with learning needs with the care, support and guidance needed to help them access secondary education.

Cardiff and Vale Music Services and Icon Creative Design won the Digital Innovation Award for delivering music lessons to more than 80 schools, and tutoring more than 2,000 students a week.

Julietta Howell at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020. Picture: Behind The Lens Media

The winner of the Teaching Assistant of the Year Award. Julietta Howell, was commended for her “conscientious, inspiring and caring” work at St John’s College in Cardiff over the last 15 years.

Ben Powell, of Ysgol Bryn Derw in Newport, won the New Teacher of the Year Award, and Coleg Gwent lecturer Victoria English won the Further Education Lecturer Award.

Sonja Goss, of George Street Nursery in Pontypool, won the Early Years Education Award. She was commended by the judges for being extremely caring and thoughtful, and placing the children’s well-being at the heart of everything she does.

Gilwern Primary School teacher Brady Edwards, who was described as an “inspiration” and having “a never-ending amount of passion and energy for what she does,” was named Primary School Teacher of the Year.

Sally Martin picked up the Secondary School Teacher of the Year Award, after being described as a strong role model for teachers, staff and pupils alike at St Julian’s School in Newport.

Beverley Cole at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020. Picture: Behind The Lens Media

Beverley Cole, headteacher at Langstone Primary School, was praised for creating a real “family ethos” at the school as she was named Headteacher of the Year.

St Martin’s School in Caerphilly was named Secondary School of the Year. The school was praised for going from strength to strength and receiving its best ever set of results last summer.

All of the awards were voted on by a judging panel of Androulla Webb, of Icon Creative Design; Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus; Gwion Rhisiart, from Coleg Gwent; Cathy Parsons, of Newsquest; Jamie James, from headline sponsors the University of South Wales; and Chris Fox, of Newsquest.

Mr Bayoomi said: "The standard of entries this year was as high, if not higher, as it has ever been for these awards which grow on stature and importance year on year."