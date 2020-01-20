PHOTOGRAPHERS in Blaenavon are being encouraged to share their shots of the historic town for a chance for their work to be displayed at its World Heritage Centre.

Blaenavon Town Council is hosting its first annual photography competition, and one of the judges will be renowned photographer Walter Waygood.

Mr Waygood was born in Blaenavon and although his family moved away when he was very young, he returned to live and work there in the late 1970s and 1980s, when his career took off.

He had previously trained as an artist, but switched to photography on being inspired by Blaenavon’s landscape and people.

Mr Waygood had his own shop and studio in King Street and also took wedding and other event pictures while working as a community artist in and around the town.

He then spent 20 years lecturing in southern England, but recently returned to the Valleys to live in Merthyr Tydfil and has since produced a number of books and exhibitions of his work, including a significant number of Blaenavon images.

The ‘Family of Blaenafon’,‘Family of Miners’ and ‘Factory Girls’ have all been on display at Big Pit and the World Heritage Centre over the past couple of years.

Photographer Walter Waygood grew up in the town of Blaenavon. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council

“Even looking at the photographs now, it takes me back those 40 years to Black Ranks, Garn-yr-Erw,” said Mr Waygood. “This is something which I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“I’ve been back many times and I’m delighted to see that amateur photography is flourishing in the town, and that many of those photographers are as inspired by the landscape as I was.

“I look forward to seeing their work.”

The competition is open to amateur photographers and the theme for entries is 'secret Blaenavon,' with the judges wanting to see where or what is your secret Blaenavon.

Walter Waygood at Big Pit. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council

The first prize is £200, second prize £100, and third prize £50.

There will be a separate competition for under-16s, with prizes of £75 for the winner, £50 for second place, and £25 for third.

As well as a cash prize, the winners, along with seven commended entries, will be put on display at the World Heritage Centre.

Entries can be made via email to admin@blaenavontowncouncil.gov.uk.

The competition runs until March 31, and the winners will be presented at the council's Civic Awards in April.

All terms and conditions can be found on the Blaenavon Town Council website.