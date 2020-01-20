UPDATE 12.20pm: Congestion has eased and traffic is now flowing freely.

A COLLISION on the M4 near Newport has resulted in queuing traffic around the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am - eastbound between junction 25 at Caerleon and junction 24 at the Coldra.

Lane one, of three, was blocked but all lanes have since been reopened.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the collision. However, any vehicles involved have reportedly been moved to the hard shoulder.