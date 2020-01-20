THE heartbroken family of a man from Ebbw Vale who died in a crash in Brynmawr have paid tribute to a "funny, caring, loving man".

Tony Webber, 49, died at the scene after being involved in a crash on the B4248 road at around 12.30am last Friday.

“In the early hours of Friday, January 17 our very much loved husband, son, father and brother, Tony Webber lost his life," a tribute from father-of-six's family reads.

“As a family we are truly heartbroken beyond words. A much loved Bampy to six beautiful children who he adored.

“An uncle and a very dear friend to a lot of people.

"A funny, caring, loving man who always had a smile on his face and as a family we are truly devastated.

"We can only describe it as a puzzle with a piece missing. We have lost the life of our family and can't imagine life without him.

“We are grateful for the love and support we are receiving and wish for our privacy to be respected as we come together and grieve for our beloved Tony, the best of the best Dad.

"We love you like you couldn't imagine.”

Gwent Police are continuing to appeal for information from any witnesses in the area, or motorists who used the road around the time of the collision.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage from that period,is asked to check it, as it may provide further information that will help police inquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or direct message the force's Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting reference number 2000019125.