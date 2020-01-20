IF YOU read The South Wales Argus' In The Dock article to look through the names of those who have appeared before the courts, beware - you might be joining them soon.
In fact, we've compiled a list of offences that almost everyone will have committed at some point or other – without ever knowing they were crimes.
Some of the 'small' laws run from the mundane – not paying for a carrier bag at a self-service check-out, for example – to the... well, more mundane – such as not having a tv licence.
But others are slightly weirder. And if you've ever been drunk in a pub before, then we're afraid to say you're guilty of at least one.
Here are our favourites...
- Singing 'happy birthday' in a restaurant (as the song is copyrighted)
- Swearing or gesturing at other motorists or road users
- Annoying anyone by flying a kite
- Beeping a horn for any reason other than alerting traffic
- Vacuuming between the hours of 6pm and 8pm on a weekday, or 1pm and 8am on a weekend
- Being drunk in the street, or in a pub and restaurant
- Pocketing change when given the wrong amount
- Disturbing people by ringing their doorbells or knocking on their doors and leaving before being answered
- Using a fake name on the internet
- Sticking a postage stamp upside down
- Using someone else's Wi-Fi without them knowing
- Throwing tree cuttings back over your neighbours' garden
- Singing or chanting a crude football chant in the street
- Parking opposite a junction
- Parking without side lights on in a road where the speed limit is more than 30mph, facing away from traffic or outside of a designated parking space
- Carrying wooden planks across a pavement
- Beating or shaking any carpet, rug or mat in the street after 8am
- Handling fish 'suspiciously'
- Wearing armour while visiting Parliament
- Standing sockless within 100 yards of the Queen
