IF YOU read The South Wales Argus' In The Dock article to look through the names of those who have appeared before the courts, beware - you might be joining them soon.

In fact, we've compiled a list of offences that almost everyone will have committed at some point or other – without ever knowing they were crimes.

Some of the 'small' laws run from the mundane – not paying for a carrier bag at a self-service check-out, for example – to the... well, more mundane – such as not having a tv licence.

But others are slightly weirder. And if you've ever been drunk in a pub before, then we're afraid to say you're guilty of at least one.

Here are our favourites...

Singing 'happy birthday' in a restaurant (as the song is copyrighted)

Swearing or gesturing at other motorists or road users

Annoying anyone by flying a kite

Beeping a horn for any reason other than alerting traffic

Vacuuming between the hours of 6pm and 8pm on a weekday, or 1pm and 8am on a weekend

Being drunk in the street, or in a pub and restaurant

Pocketing change when given the wrong amount

Disturbing people by ringing their doorbells or knocking on their doors and leaving before being answered

Using a fake name on the internet

Sticking a postage stamp upside down

Using someone else's Wi-Fi without them knowing

Throwing tree cuttings back over your neighbours' garden

Singing or chanting a crude football chant in the street

Parking opposite a junction

Parking without side lights on in a road where the speed limit is more than 30mph, facing away from traffic or outside of a designated parking space

Carrying wooden planks across a pavement

Beating or shaking any carpet, rug or mat in the street after 8am

Handling fish 'suspiciously'

Wearing armour while visiting Parliament

Standing sockless within 100 yards of the Queen

