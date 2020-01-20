A 32-year-old man from the Blackwood area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in the town last week, has been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

And 35-year-old woman from the Blackwood area, arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice - again in relation to the incident - has also been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Thirty-three -year-old Shane Jones, of Blackwood, died following a suspected assault at a property in the town's Apollo Way. The incident happened at around 10pm on Tuesday January 14.

Witnesses are still being sought, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or contact the force via its social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log reference 2000016470.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.