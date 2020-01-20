A CANNABIS 'factory' discovered by police in Newport at the weekend contained a large quantity of the drug and around 200 plants.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis, after Gwent Police executed a drugs warrant at a house in York Place, off the city's Stow Hill, in the early hours of Saturday morning, January 18.

The drugs and the plants have been seized.

READ MORE:

The arrested man, described by police as being local, has been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the supply of drugs can telephone Gwent Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.