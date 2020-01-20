A MAN has been arrested and charged with a drink-driving offence following an incident in the car park at the Friars Walk Shopping Centre in Newport last Friday evening, January 17.

Police were called to the car park at 6.40pm following a report that a car had collided with an exit barrier.

One of the two exit lanes was closed for a period, with a police car acting as a block.

A 30-year-old man from Pontypridd was arrested and subsequently charged. He has since been released on bail, and is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newport on Tuesday February 4.