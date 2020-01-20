A CRACK cocaine dealer who “benefited from the misery of others” has been jailed for more than three years.

Gwent Police said that Oliver Taylor, aged 24, of Seabreeze Drive, Newport, was living beyond his means after trafficking the class A drug.

He was sent to prison for three years and four months at Cardiff Crown Court.

MORE NEWS

Taylor pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

The drugs were found at his home following a search by police on December 11, 2019.

Outside the court, Police Constable Joshua Gale, the officer in the case, said: “Items seized from the address supported the fact that Oliver Taylor was living beyond his means and benefited from the misery of others.

“We welcome the sentence imposed on Taylor and will continue to pursue those who bring the most harm to our community.

“Drugs have no place in our communities, please keep telling us about your concerns so that we can take action.

“Anyone with any information or concerns about drug supply can call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”