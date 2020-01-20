UPDATE 8.50pm: The road has been reopened.
UPDATE 8.32pm: Traffic remains heavy on Caeleon Road, particularly between the junctions for Dean Street and Somerset Road.
EMERGENCY services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Caerleon Road.
Gwent Police are advising those planning on using the road to find an alternative route.
There is no further information at this stage.
