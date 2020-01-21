AN APP that aims to cut down waste allows you to snap up hugely discounted food from cafes, supermarkets and restaurants across Gwent.

Too Good To Go is a free app that lets users find bargains in their area, with savings of up to 70 per cent.

The company has joined up with several businesses to provide ‘magic bags’, which are filled with perfectly edible food that stores and restaurants would ordinarily throw out at the end of the day.

Indeed, in the UK we throw away a staggering £17 billion worth of food every year, says WRAP, a leading UK sustainability watchdog.

And all you have to do to get your hands on the bundles of discounted food is download the app - its on both Android and iOS - browse the offers available, pre-pay and collect your doggy bag at the available time.

The only downside is that you won’t know what you’re getting until you pick it up - but the app gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect.

The app takes card, PayPal, Apple pay and Google pay.

Here are the offers in Gwent…

Morrisons

You can get a box packed with £10 worth of fruit, vegetables, baked items and cakes for just £3.09.

All the items will be past their best before date, but are still perfectly fine to eat.

These Morrisons stores are offering the deal:

• Abergavenny, Park Road

• Cwmbran, Grange Road

• Newport, Orb Drive

• Bargoed, Gateway

• Ebbw Vale, NP23 5WS

• Rogerstone, NP10 9SA

The box is packed to the brim with veg and fruit. Picture: Jonathon Jones

Valerie’s

Rich cakes, delicious scones and bacon and sausages baguettes - doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

This Monmouth cafe combines “good food with good vibes”, according to the app, and you’re sure to receive your bag of food “with a smile”.

You’ll get £7 worth of food for £2.59

Where is it? Monmouth, NP25 3UA

Oxford Coffee Company

This is the perfect place to pick up a spot of lunch, with promises of soups, breads and bagels included in their ‘magic bag’.

And if you’re lucky, they may even throw in some local cake slices.

Again, you’ll get £7 worth of food for £2.59.

Where is it? Monmouth NP25 3UA

Cool Beans

At Cool Beans you can get two different ‘magic bags’ - hot and cold. Or, if you want to indulge, you can get both.

Though the products may not be served warm (you can always reheat them), the warm food bag contains “anything from jacket potatoes to sausage, bacon rolls or pasties”.

For the cold box, you can expect “delicious homemade sandwiches, baguettes and cakes”.

What’s more, all the food is lovingly homemade.

You’ll get £9 worth of food for £3.

Where is it? Torfaen, NP4 7BA.

You use the app's map feature to look up cafes and restaurants offering discounted food. Picture: Michael Jones

Gourmet Kitchen

At the Gourmet Kitchen, you won’t just get one box, but two!

Boasting a varied menu from vegan chilli to packed burgers, the boxes will be full of “scrummy homemade food”.

You’ll get £12.50 worth of food for £4.20.

Where is it? Victoria Street, Cwmbran

Toby Carvery

Here, you can choose between a meat box and a veg box.

The meat box packs what Toby Carvery is famous for - “a delicious roast dinner with all the trimmings”.

You’ll get £8 worth of food for £3.29.

If veg is more your thing - it is Veganuary, after all - the veg box includes a “delicious selection of roasted vegetables”.

You’ll get £6 worth of food for £2.29.

Where is it? Corbetts Lane, Llanbradach, and Royal Oak Hill, Newport.

Anyone for a roast? Toby Carvery are offering their famous roast for £3.29

If you suffer from allergies or intolerances, it is always best to check what’s in the bag by contacting the store directly.