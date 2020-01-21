A CHILD abductor who bombarded an under-age girl with more than 800 phone calls in under a month while he was in prison and in breach of a sexual harm prevention order, has been handed more jail time.

Kyron Burgess, aged 22, formerly of Hart Gardens, Newport, persistently contacted the teenager while he was an inmate at Parc Prison in Bridgend.

He was serving an 18-month custodial sentence imposed last June after pleading guilty to child abduction.

MORE NEWS

Prosecutor Christopher Evans said the latest offences were committed two months later, between August 1-24 2019.

Judge Daniel Williams, who sentenced Burgess last year, was told the defendant made 851 calls during that period, an average of 35 a day.

Newport Crown Court was told that no one at Parc Prison noticed he was contacting the girl, who was under the age of 16, and who he was prohibited from communicating.

Burgess admitted being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Mr Evans said the defendant had 15 previous convictions for 31 offences, which also included harassment.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “He received her mobile phone number whilst in custody. He is aged 22 and not mature enough to heed an order of the court.”

Judge Williams told Burgess: “This was a brazen breach of a court order. It is so serious that only an immediate term of custody can be justified.”

The defendant was jailed for eight months to run consecutively to his 18-month prison sentence for child abduction.

Burgess must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.