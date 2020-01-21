A BODY that monitors projects being carried out as part of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal (CCRCD) was unable to make any decisions and recommendations at a meeting yesterday, because not enough members turned up.

A minimum seven out of the 10 councillors on the CCRCD scrutiny committee must be present before votes on agenda items can be taken - but only five turned up.

Two of the no-shows were from Newport City Council and Torfaen County Borough Council - because they are in the process of nominating new representatives for the committee.

Concern was raised over these councils' lack of representation, and there was a call for a rethink of the committee's structure.

Some councils have nominated a deputy, who sits on the committee if the full member is unable to turn up, but these deputies do not have a vote.

The deputy for Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Alan Davies said: “I don’t think this current situation is sustainable.

“We have got deputies who can’t talk, and members not turning up.

“Both deputies and full members need to know the full details.

“I think it’s ludicrous that I have come today, because I haven’t seen the paperwork and I don’t have a vote.”

The committee is also responsible for making recommendations to the CCRCD cabinet.

The Cardiff Capital Region City Deal is a programme involving the UK Government, the Welsh Government, and the 10 councils in south east Wales.

The aim is to drive significant economic growth in the region through investment, upskilling, and improved physical and digital connectivity

The CCRCD scrutiny committee is made up of a non-executive councillor from each of the participating councils - Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Blaenau Gwent committee member Cllr Lee Parsons said: “Torfaen has had at least three members since this committee began in 2018.”

Committee chairman and Bridgend council representative Jon-Paul Blundell, said: “It’s worrying to see them chopping and changing so often.”

Torfaen will seek to nominate and appoint a representative to the committee at a full council meeting next week.

“The Council is required to appoint a new non-executive member to this joint committee and unfortunately, a series of recent appointees have had to step down from the committee due to taking up roles on the council’s cabinet committee," said a council spokesman.

All recommendations for agenda items discussed in the meeting yesterday will be postponed until the next meeting.