SEASON two of the hit Netflix show Sex Education has returned to our screens - but did you recognise any of the locations used in Gwent?
Old Railway Bridge, Tintern
Otis and Eric are regularly seen crossing the Old Railway Bridge in Tintern (above) to get to school. The Wye Valley line closed in the early 1960s, but the railway bridge remains, as well as the Old Station a bit further up the valley.
Cefn Tilla Court, Llandenny, Monmouthshire
This 17th century house (above) between Usk and Raglan was used. You can stay here yourself and perhaps try out clay pigeon shooting, salmon fishing, or even get married there.
Monmouth
The town of Monmouth (above) is used in various scenes, such as for Eric’s house and the fairground scenes on Vauxhall Fields.
Caerleon
Another location is Caerleon’s former University campus (above), which is transformed into Moordale High School.
Llandogo
Monmouthshire village Llandogo can be seen in the show as cutaway shots from the main action, and the family shop Browns Village Stores (above) is used again, as it was in season one.
Newport
Swimming champion Jackson Marchetti, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling, is often practising at Newport International Sports Village (above).
Cwmbran
The former Fairwater House pub (above, now The Spice Inn) is used for scenes involving Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) and new character Rahim (played by Sami Outalbali).