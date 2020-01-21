SEVEN car parks in Torfaen will be fitted with electric vehicle charging points, as part of a Gwent-wide investment of More than £450,000.

Trosnant Street Lower Car Park in Pontypool, Abersychan Neighbourhood Centre, and James Street Car Park in Blaenavon will be fitted with two double charging points.

And Clarence Place Car Park in Pontypool, Station Road in Griffithstown, and Llanyrafon Car Park and Fairwater Square Neighbourhood Centre - both Cwmbran - will be fitted with one double charge point.

"This will give residents with electrical vehicles greater opportunity to recharge," said Councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment for Torfaen County Borough Council.

"By providing more charging points, electrical vehicles become a more viable means of transport for everyone. As a result it is hoped that more people will consider purchasing one when it comes to renewing the family car, for example.

"The current challenge and concern for many car owners considering an electrical vehicle, including myself, is the ability to charge it. It’s a chicken and egg scenario, without the infrastructure people are unlikely to make such a big change and investment. It’s right that government steps in to support this initial investment and stimulate this industry.

“Crucially, as a council and a country, we have declared a climate change emergency, and this is one of many projects we are working on to reduce the impact of climate change in Torfaen.

“The council has provided match funding for this project, which shows how committed we are to reducing climate change.”

Sixty-five fast charge points in all will be fitted at 34 sites across Gwent, with the money coming from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).

The aim of the project is to address barriers to residential electric vehicle take-up, caused by having no dedicated off street parking, such as a drive or garage where an electric vehicle could be charged.

Two vehicles will be able to charge at a double charge point, and installation will begin shortly. All of the work is due to be completed, weather permitting, by the end of March.