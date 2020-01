UPDATE 10.35am: The road has now been reopened, Gwwnt Police are reporting.

EMERGENCY services are dealing with a road traffic collision on B4257 near the Rhymney Hotel, Gwent Police have confirmed.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion in the area.

Services are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.

More to follow.

READ MORE: