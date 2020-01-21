MONMOUTHSHIRE and Newport are among the top three most boozy places in Wales, according to a survey.

Almost 39,000 people across Wales took part in the survey - through an app run by health services provider Babylon - to determine which areas of Wales consume the most units of alcohol per week on average.

Monmouthshire came out second, with people in the county saying they drink around 6.3 units of alcohol per week.

Only Conwy, in north Wales, with an average of 7.3 units per week, ranked higher - and Newport was third with around 5.8 units a week.

Neither Newport or Monmouthshire were in the top five for most regular drinkers however, with Pembrokeshire home to the most drinking sessions per week, at 3.5 sessions on average.

For more information, visit https://www.babylonhealth.com/c/healthiest-habits/