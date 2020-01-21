A GROUP of youths were reported as throwing items into moving traffic in Malpas in Newport over the weekend.

Gwent Police responded at around 12.30pm on Sunday January 20, to a report of youths throwing items near Kimberley Park, off Malpas Road.

It was reported that four youths on bikes were seen throwing items before leaving the area.

READ MORE:

Eyewitnesses also reported seeing some of the group throwing items, such as large bottles, into traffic from the bridge over Malpas Road

No injuries or damage were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2000021861 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.