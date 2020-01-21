DRAGON Taxis has become South Wales’ largest taxi and private hire vehicle operator after buying two Torfaen private hire companies to boost its presence in Cwmbran and Pontypool.

The acquisitions of Cwmbran Cars and Chauffeur Cars will see Dragon Taxis operate with approximately 80 licensed vehicles in the Torfaen area.

Dragon Taxis has been operating in Torfaen since August last year, and Jack Price, of Dragon Taxis - Newport & Torfaen, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Cwmbran Cars and Chauffeur Cars into the Dragon Taxis stable. Torfaen residents will further benefit from increased capacity and efficiencies.

“Residents and businesses in Torfaen have flocked to use our popular Dragon Taxis booking app. It’s because our technology helps make a better taxi experience.

"With this, in addition to the convenience of booking, passengers can also track their vehicle.”

The Dragon Taxis Newport and Torfaen mobile app, available for both Android and Apple devices, has been developed through more than £1m of investment and enables passengers to book a journey in three taps, with the option of paying by either cash or card.

Passengers can still make a booking using any of the existing telephone numbers for Cwmbran Cars or Chauffeur Cars Cwmbran.

The deal to acquire both Cwmbran Cars and Chauffeur Cars, will increase Dragon Taxis driver numbers to approximately 1,200 across Newport, Torfaen, Bridgend and Cardiff.

Dragon Taxis is owned by Langstone-based transportation technology innovators Veezu. Its chief executive Nathan Bowles, who was born in Pontypool, said: "This deal will result in more vehicles being available at peak times. I’m really proud to be able to offer an even better taxi service to friends and family in my hometown.”