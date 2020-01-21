HAVE you got the best cat in the UK?

If you think your feline friend deserves some recognition, you can nominate them in The National Cat Awards 2020.

From heat-warming tales of devotion to cats providing courage and companionship during tough times, the award seeks to celebrate the best of marvellous moggies across Britain.

The awards are run by cat charity Cats Protection and you can enter your purr-fect pet in the following categories:

Hero Cat – cats that save the day

Most Caring Cat – cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing

Furr-ever Friends – tales of friendship between children and cats

Outstanding Rescue Cat – fabulous felines adopted from animal charities

PURINA® Better Together - Celebrating the special bond that has transformed and enriched the lives of both a feline and human.

Entries are open from Tuesday 14 January to noon on Thursday 12 March. O

Owners of the winning cats will be presented their trophies at a star-studded daytime ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel on Thursday 6 August, with the event sponsored by PURINA®.

You can enter your cat here.

