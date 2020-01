A TEENAGER has gone missing - and she was last seen in Newport railway station.

Aimee Evans, 16, was last seen at Newport railway station on Saturday, January 18.

She is described as white, of slim build, and about 5ft 4in tall.

She also has shoulder length blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information that could help call, 101 quoting reference number 2000023911.

You can also send a direct message to the police's social media.

MORE NEWS: