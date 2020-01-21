A FORMER leader of the opposition on Torfaen council, Margaret Pead, has died aged 89.

Mrs Pead served the Llanyravon South ward in Cwmbran from 1986 until her retirement in 2006.

Conservative councillor Mrs Pead sat on Torfaen's cabinet for many years as the leader of the opposition. Her other public services included being a member of a Board of Visitors for prisons.

Mrs Pead was born Margaret Joyce Lawrence in December 1930, and grew up in Cwmbran, attended Pontypool County School for Girls, and later completed teacher training at a college in Matlock, Derbyshire.

She married Charles Pead, who later became a solicitor in the Torfaen area, and she taught in schools in Pontypool and Cwmbran.

After leaving the teaching profession she held a variety of jobs, including selling antiques and running an art gallery in Pontypool, encouraging local artistic talent; before entering public service.

Outside of politics, Mrs Pead was a member of numerous organisations including Ladies Circle, Inner Wheel, Women's Institute, University of the Third Age (U3A), and craft and book clubs.

Her husband died in 2002, and Mrs Pead leaves her three children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A committal service will be held at Gwent Crematorium at 10am this Friday, January 24, followed by a memorial service at 11am, at All Saints Church, Llanfrechfa.

Family flowers only - all donations in lieu to St David’s Hospice Care or c/o Arthur Peake and Sons Funeral Directors, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.