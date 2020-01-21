IKEA has issued an urgent recall on an item you may have got, or gifted, for Christmas.

Owners of a TROLIGTVIS travel mug, which comes in three colours, are being asked to “stop using it immediately” after “chemical” concerns.

In the recall warning, the Swedish home furniture chain said recent test reports show that the mugs may “migrate levels of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the recommended limits”.

(If you have this travel mug, return it immediately.)

Mugs marked “Made in India” may be affected and if you return it to an IKEA store, you can get a full refund – no proof of purchase is required.

So, if you have a mug with the “Made in India” mark, return it immediately.

Another recall warning has been issued by T.K. Max regarding these products.

The three colours come in pink, blue and beige and were sold between October 2019 and January 2019.

For more information, please contact IKEA customer care on 0203 645 0010

The full product details:

· TROLIGTVIS travel mug in pink, article number, 004.433.28

· TROLIGTVIS travel mug in beige, article number, 504.124.47

· TROLIGTVIS travel mug in blue, article number, 204.291.85

