TWELVE men have gone on trial accused of being part of an alleged conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine to drug addicts in Newport and across South Wales.

The defendants were part of a “successful and lucrative business” that used a central pay-as-you-go mobile phone line to meet the needs of hundreds of customers, prosecutor Heath Edwards said.

Newport Crown Court heard how “text bombs or flares” were used to advertise class A drugs for sale to existing clients.

Drug users from all over South Wales would call this number, known as the ‘Goshi’ line, and place orders for heroin and crack cocaine before a “runner” would deliver the merchandise in return for cash after meeting them in Newport city centre, a jury was told.

Mr Edwards said the number was contacted on average 234 times a day over a nine-month period.

Aftab Hussain, aged 31, of Laburnum Drive, Newport, Avatar Hussain, aged 26, of Bishpool View, Newport, Murtaza Hussain, aged 23, of Capel Crescent, Newport, Rizwaan Hussain, aged 23, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, Parvis Ishaq, aged 30, of Cyril Street, Newport, Emile Jones, aged 31, of East Usk Road, Newport, Erfan Kamber, aged 34, of Corporation Road, Newport, Varinder Sanghera, aged 40, of Queen Street, Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot, Lewis Farrell, aged 21, of Herbert Walk, Pill, Newport, Jacob Jones, aged 25, of Clarence Place, Newport, Hassan Farooq, aged 34, of Cyril Street, Newport, and Mohammed Ali, aged 38, of no fixed abode, deny the charges against them.

They are all accused of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between November 1, 2018 and July 26, 2019.

Mr Edwards told the jury of eight men and four women: “They all worked together as part of a conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine to drug addicts in Newport and beyond.

“Each defendant assisted in a different way. It was a successful and lucrative business. The telephone was a valuable commodity.”

He added that group text messages would be sent out to hundreds of drug addicts advertising products with prices and advising potential customers, “Hurry while stocks last.”

The trial before Judge Richard Twomlow is expected to last six weeks.

