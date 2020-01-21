THE funeral will be held tomorrow of former Mayor of Newport Graham Dally, who died late last year.

Mr Dally, who was 82, passed away peacefully at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Monday December 30.

A longstanding councillor in Newport, Mr Dally was Mayor during 2000/01, and held a number of senior roles over many years.

He was husband to Ottaleen, and a much-loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, said his family, who will be sadly missed by all.

Mr Dally's funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church in Malpas at 2:45pm tomorrow, followed by a committal service at Gwent Crematorium at 4pm. His family have requested that only family flowers be left, and donations for St David's Hospice Care may be given in lieu at the service.

Malpas Labour Party, of which Mr Dally was a longstanding member, said in a statement on its Facebook page: "Graham Dally was instrumental in founding the Malpas Library and renowned for a wide range of local campaigns. Following his retirement from the City Council in 2004 he became the Chair of Newport Transport and continued to be active in the Newport West party."

Mr Dally was elected to the former Gwent County Council in 1980 and served for a time as chairman of its social services committee. He later served in that role on Newport City Council.

A founder member, in 1985, of Malpas Community Centre, he remained chairman until his death.

"Graham was born in Malpas and never left the ward. He was fiercely proud and defensive of our residents," reads the statement.

"Graham became one of Newport’s most popular mayors as the first of the new millennium in 2000.

"Rest in peace, comrade."