NEWPORT County AFC's quarter-final clash with Leicester City U21s tonight has been called off due to a frozen pitch barely 20 minutes before kick-off.

Mike Flynn's side were set to take on the Foxes' youngsters in the Leasing.com Trophy quarter-final, with the kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

But the surface at Rodney Parade was deemed unplayable.

