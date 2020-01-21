FANS were left fuming after Newport County's quater final clash with Leicester City U'21s was called off just twenty minutes before kick-off.

Mike Flynn's side were set to take on the Foxes in the Leasing.com Tophy quarter final.

Officials deemed that the playing surface at Rodney Parade was unplayable.

And fans took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Dan O'Sullivan labelled the Leasing.com Trophy a "Mickey Mouse competiton" but said the decision was "poor by County".

Mickey Mouse competition or not, poor by county not to take the conditions into account and cancel the game 20 minutes before kick off.

Freezing all day, covers not a option or even a pitch inspection ? — Dan O'Sullivan (@DOsull27) January 21, 2020

One person on social media labelled the incident "embarrassing".

And another said he was "literally around the corner" and rushed home from work early to get to the game in time.

Very Poor was literally around the corner and rushed home for the early KO. — Ryan (@_R_J_A_) January 21, 2020

15 mins before kick off 🙈 that’s terrible — Carl (@carl_boobier) January 21, 2020

Writing on Facebook, Claire Brazel said she was already there.

"Walked through the gates to be greeted by a steward shouting 'games off, match postponed'.

"Surely the frost didn’t appear out of the blue, pitch should have been assessed earlier on especially with it being a 7pm kick off.

"Not fair on the fans."

And Neil Rees call it a "shambles".

