A COCAINE dealer who was caught by police while serving a suspended custodial sentence for trafficking drugs has been jailed for nearly four years.

Liam Sheppard, aged 21, of Constable Drive, Newport, was arrested just before Christmas.

He was convicted of drug dealing last March when he was spotted by police riding a motorbike without number plates through the centre of the city.

On that occasion, Sheppard hurled away two plastic bags with cannabis and cash inside as he was being chased.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug of class B with intent to supply and was sent to youth custody for eight months, suspended for 18 months.

But the defendant was soon back on the streets selling drugs and was arrested again on December 23, 2019.

He admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply which put him in breach of his suspended sentence.

Sheppard was jailed for three years and eight months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Speaking after the case, Police Constable Joshua Gale, said: “Liam Sheppard was funding his lifestyle through the supply of controlled drugs.

“In March 2019 he was given a suspended sentence for an offence of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

"Liam declined to take the opportunity given to him by the court and continued to offend.

“We are happy with the sentence imposed on him and we will continue to target those involved in organised criminality.

“Drugs have no place in our communities, please keep telling us about your concerns so that we can take action.

"Anyone with any information or concerns about drug supply can call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”