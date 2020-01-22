A MAN is to go on trial accused of dealing heroin.

Fahmi Ali, aged 34, of Risca Road, Newport, has denied possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

He entered the not guilty plea during a hearing at the city’s crown court.

MORE NEWS

The alleged offence is said to have taken place in Newport on March 7 last year.

Ali was represented by Christopher Evans and the prosecution by Tom Roberts.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail by Judge Daniel Williams.

Ali is set to stand trial at Newport Crown Court on May 19, and the case is expected to last between two and three days.