TORFAEN is on the rise as an area for first-time buyers to get on to the property ladder.

After the scrapping of the Severn Crossing tolls in 2018, demand for properties in south Wales has gone through the roof.

Newport saw an initial boost in home-owners coming over from England, meaning first-time buyers would have to look further afield, in to the Valleys to make their first steps in the market.

The average Torfaen house price in November 2019 was £148,040, according to Land Registry figures.

Property prices in the area achieved 0.2 per cent annual growth – the lowest rate in Wales.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus in November, Katie Darlow, residential sales director for Roberts Estate Agents said: “When they made the announcement to end the bridge tolls, house prices in Newport went crazy,” she said.

“A lot of local people, especially first-time buyers, and people working in the Bristol area, were then priced out of Newport, and would choose to buy slightly further out, in Cwmbran or elsewhere in Torfaen.”

Now, property website Zoopla have worked out exactly how much household income you’d need to earn to buy your first home in every ward.

The data is based on the median house price and the assumption of a loan to income ratio of 4.5 per cent and 85 per cent loan to value – the percentage of the property value you’re loaned as a mortgage (in other words, the proportion you’re borrowing).

Abersychan

Household income needed to buy: £20,000

Median house price for firs-time buyers: £105,000

Blaenavon

Household income needed to buy: £16,000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £85,000

Brynwern

Household income needed to buy: £17,500

Median house price for first-time buyers: £93,000

Fairwater

Household income needed to buy: £22,5000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £120,000

Greenmeadow

Household income needed to buy: £21,000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £110,000

Llantarnam

Household income needed to buy: £31,000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £165,000

(You can get this 2-bed semi for £155,000. Picture: Zoopla)

Panteg

Household income needed to buy: £23,000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £122,000

Pontnewydd

Household income needed to buy: £21,000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £110,000

Pontypool

Household income needed to buy: £17,000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £90,000

Snatchwood

Household income needed to buy: £17,000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £90,000

St. Dials

Household income needed to buy: £22,500

Median house price for first-time buyers: £118,000

Trevethin

Household income needed to buy: £18,5000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £97,000

Two Locks

Household income needed to buy: £27,5000

Median house price for first-time buyers: £145,000

(You can get this 2-bed semi for £140,000. Picture: Zoopla)

Upper Cwmbran

Household income needed to buy: £22,5000

Median house price for first time buyers: £118,000