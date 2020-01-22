A DECISION on plans to add a new primary school and nursery to an existing Welsh medium secondary in Torfaen has been deferred for a councillors' site visit, amid concerns over access.

Following councillors’ concerns over what they consider a potentially dangerous access route into Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw site at Trevethin, Pontypool, the decision on the scheme has been delayed.

The county borough council's planning committee heard of concerns that the plan would involve moving the car park of an allotment site to accommodate the primary school.

Committee members also raised questions, which could not be answered immediately, about whether the allotment is still in use.

Parking for the allotment is currently at the life centre car park in the school grounds. However, the life centre has since been taken over by the school, and the plans for a new primary school would require the creation of a full car park.

The school has said it would want to fence off the car park to keep it secure and safe for pupils.

“I know the road very well and people have raised concerns," said Cllr Gwyn Jenkins.

“That is a very dangerous area and I think the concerns raised are genuine.

“I think the proposed entrance to the allotment site is very dangerous.”

Cllr Jon Horlor said off road motorbikes had previously been a problem in the area.

Councillor Stuart Ashley asked the committee for a site visit.

Other issues were raised about the proposed change in location of the public footpath.

The council’s head of planning and development Richard Lewis said officers would endeavour to get the application back to the planning committee next month.

If approved in February, the £6.7 million development - to be fully funded by the Welsh Government - would see Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw begin to admit pupils from the age of three in 2021.

A new 210-place, one form entry school will be developed on the site of the secondary school grounds, with nursery provision also being suggested as part of the scheme.

Under the plans, the two-storey school will have provision on the lower level for nursery, reception and infant children, providing them with direct access to outdoor play areas

There are currently 81 pupils in Torfaen who go to schools out of the county borough for Welsh medium education.

The planning application forms part of the Welsh Government’s plan to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050.